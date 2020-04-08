Newton-Conover senior Brann Reid recently signed his national letter of intent to play tennis at UNC Asheville next season. A three-time individual 2A state champion, he posted an overall record of 101-3 during his high school career, including a 74-0 mark in singles competition.
