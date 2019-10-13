Sustainability. It’s a pretty big word, and it is getting a lot of attention these days, but do you know what it means when we talk about sustainable landscapes and how that might pertain to your landscape? The idea centers around the fact that an ecosystem is a cycle that can rotate nutrients and needs up and back down again. This concept can be applied to a sustainable landscape in that the landscape doesn’t need great amounts of inputs (water, fertilizer, etc) from an outside source, and resources leaving the landscape are also minimized. That doesn’t mean the landscape requires no maintenance or work, but that the needs of the landscape can recycle around inside it to help maintain its own balance.
How can you maintain that balance in your landscape? If you think about reducing things coming in and going out, one place to start is with rain. Water coming onto your property is a given, but how can you keep it there once it has rained? If you can keep the precipitation in your landscape, you reduce the amount of runoff going into the drains and sewers, and you reduce the amount of water you have to pay to add from the well or city water system. A rain garden is a great way to temporarily capture water in an attractive garden bed. Rain gardens are designed as a bowl in the ground, often somewhere that will intercept water. The bowl is lined with compost and mulch and filled with plants. When it fills with water, the plants’ roots assist the water in infiltrating down into the soil, rather than continuing to pool there. A rain garden is designed to drain within 24 hours, so the water is a very temporary fixture. You can fill a rain garden with beautiful plants and flowers, but you will need to choose the plants carefully, looking for ones that can handle wet feet but also are OK with drought when it hasn’t been raining. Once the plants grow in, you typically won’t even realize that the bowl is there, so your rain garden is doing its job, and your neighbors will be none the wiser.
Another great water-saving technique is to use rain barrels. Rain barrels collect the water running down from gutters. You don’t have to have a fancy rain barrel, and you can even make your own. It’s best to paint the outside of the barrel dark to deter algae from growing inside, and you will want to use a mesh screen in the top to keep mosquitoes from laying eggs in the barrel. Don’t forget to make sure that the barrel is raised off of the ground and has a spout at the bottom to get the water out. It’s also helpful to have an overflow tube out of the top that sends the water back in the direction that you want it to overflow. You can use this stored water in your yard to keep your plants healthy and happy, even with this drought.
These are just a few small ways to recycle resources in your landscape. If you start to manage the resources going into and out of your landscape, you will find that you not only save money, but your plants and yard will really prosper from it.
If you are looking for ways to turn your landscape more sustainable, join me for an upcoming Sustainable Landscape workshop on Nov. 7 at 10 a.m. at the Agriculture Resource Center, 1175 S. Brady Ave, Newton or call the office for more ideas, 828-465-8240.
