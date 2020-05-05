The nutrition team and bus drivers at Hickory Public Schools don’t normally cross paths, but the coronavirus pandemic has brought the two together as they work to feed kids in Hickory.
Schools in Catawba County had to find new ways to feed students as they finish their school year from home. For Hickory Public Schools, those in nutrition plan and pack meals while bus drivers take the food throughout the city to the students.
Since March 17, more than 100,000 meals have been delivered by Hickory Public Schools, according to Beverly Snowden, director of communications for the school district.
Kristen Bealler, director of child nutrition at HPS, said those working in nutrition are normally recognized in May for the work they do to serve kids, but this year they wanted to include those from transportation in their celebration.
“We’ve built a partnership that wouldn’t have existed,” Bealler said. “It’s a different relationship than I’ve had with any transportation director. It’s one positive thing that’s come out of this.”
Renric Pope, transportation coordinator for Hickory Public Schools, said before the school buildings closed due to the pandemic, she rarely worked with those in child nutrition, but now it has allowed her to start a friendship with Bealler.
“This is a blessing in disguise,” Pope said.
On Tuesday, the district recognized all the employees who made serving the students possible at an event at Hickory High School. The employees were dubbed “superheroes.”
“I’m so grateful for my team that’s here every day putting these meals together. Without them I could not do this,” Bealler said.
Pope said the bus drivers have adjusted to the situation without complaint and do their best to assist the nutrition team.
Pope said the meals are delivered once a week and each student is provided a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch.
Pope said delivering meals allows the students to see familiar faces. “They (students) enjoy seeing them and they just appreciated that they (bus drivers) are the ones delivering the meals.”
Hickory Mayor Hank Guess spoke to the employees at the event. “We’ve got some folks in our community that said without you they wouldn’t be having meals. I know this is not something you are doing because you were asked to. I know this is something that you are doing because it’s truly from your heart.”
Bealler said they are unsure if they will continue delivering meals weekly starting in the summer, but she hopes to find more ways to work with the transportation department in the future.
