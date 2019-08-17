HICKORY — The Hickory Community Theatre, the Footcandle Film Society and the United Arts Council of Catawba County are partnering to bring the documentary “Purple Dreams” to Hickory for a showing at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. The film will be shown at Hickory Community Theatre.
Directed by Joanne Hock, “Purple Dreams” follows the talented and driven students of Charlotte’s Northwest School of the Arts, as black youth stereotypes are turned upside-down. A three-year journey serves as an inspirational window into the lives of inner-city, at-risk students who succeed at their passion, while embracing the transformative power of their arts education as they audition, rehearse, and perform the first full-length high school production of “The Color Purple,” a Broadway musical based on Alice Walker’s award-winning novel.
Corey Mitchell, the musical theater and theater teacher at Charlotte’s Northwest School of Arts who oversaw the high school production, and is featured in the documentary, is currently in Hickory to work with the Hickory Community Theatre, directing the upcoming production of the landmark rock musical “Hair,” which begins performances on Sept. 6.
The film screening is free and open to the public. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the films starts at 7 p.m. Mitchell will be on hand to take questions from the audience following the film.
The Hickory Community Theatre is a funded affiliate of the United Arts Council of Catawba County and this film screening is part of a special project supported by an Arts Council grant through the North Carolina Arts Council, a division of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources, with funding from the State of North Carolina from the National Endowment for the Arts.