Proposed Hickory budget would keep same tax rate, include $7.7 million in cuts, freezes

Proposed Taxes and Fees for Next Fiscal Year

Taxes

Rate would remain at 58.75 cents for every $100 in value.

Fees

Solid Waste Fee - Increase to $1.50 to $24 next year

Water and Sewer Fees - 3 percent increase

Most other fees would rise 2.3 percent in keeping with inflation

For more information on the budget, go to www.hickorync.gov/content/city-budget.