Proposed Hickory budget would keep same tax rate, include $7.7 million in cuts, freezes

Under normal circumstances, Hickory residents would likely be seeing a 2.7-cent tax increase implemented next year to cover debt financing for the city’s bonds.
Instead, the tax rate will likely remain at the current rate of 58.75 cents for every $100 in value, and the COVID-19-related economic downturn is the reason why.
City Manager Warren Wood made the suggestion in his budget message to the Hickory City Council, which can now be viewed along with the budget itself at the city website: hickorync.gov.
In his message, Wood recommends the city use $1.35 million in reserves to cover the debt financing rather than raising taxes this year.
He cited “current economic conditions” as the reason and added the city would need to raise taxes next year.
The budget does not become official until adopted by the Hickory City Council. The public hearing on the budget is currently scheduled for 7 p.m. at City Hall on Tuesday.
Wood devoted a large chunk of the message to detailing his plans for cost savings in anticipation of revenue downturns.
He identified $38.5 million in funding sources to the city that could take a hit from the downturn. These included sales taxes, water and sewer payments, and solid waste revenue.
The occupancy tax on hotels and motels is another vulnerable revenue source Wood identified. He said the tax goes to Tourism Development Authority and is not used for city operations.
To account for the likely shortfalls, Wood listed $7.7 million in cuts or freezes – an amount equal to 20 percent of the at-risk funding.
Those reductions will be achieved partly through cuts and freezes.
The city has already furloughed 28 part-time and nine full-time workers in the parks department and the library and is considering other furloughs, Wood wrote.
The city would also implement a hiring freeze on positions that have not been filled. That freeze could also extend to positions that become vacant throughout the year.
Some of the other savings include freezes to longevity pay for employees, some employee travel, water and sewer capital reserve funds and road enhancement funding.
Wood does recommend adding six new positions with the city: five new police officers and one new firefighter.
Four of the new officers would patrol near Lenoir-Rhyne University and the university would cover their salaries. The fifth officer would cover downtown.
The total proposed budget is nearly $111.6 million, an increase of less than 1 percent from the year before.
