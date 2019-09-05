Downtown Hickory is gathering some much-needed momentum.
When taxpayers approved a $40 million bond in 2014, folks here anticipated a more walkable city with better jobs in the near future.
They voted for economic development and a new streetscape. During the next four-plus years the voters got little in return for the support they offered in 2014. There were obstacles, including the decision to create a 42-member bond commission. (Have you ever tried to get 42 people to agree on anything?)
But now, promises and hope are being replaced by action.
The latest development in downtown Hickory is slated to bring 95 apartments, an investment of more than $15 million and additional dining and retail options. Plans were announced Tuesday.
The announcement comes on the heels of a 50-unit, $7 million apartment complex, also downtown, for people 55 and older. Those plans were unveiled less than two weeks ago.
The cherry on top is the work to refurbish Union Square is mostly complete. The city’s free Friday night music show will return to The Sails on the Square this week.
Yes, the city did offer some assistance through incentives and a bond program to bring the 145 apartments downtown. That, folks, is the price of doing business these days.
And certainly there are still questions about the total benefit we will see from City Walk and Riverwalk, as well as how these changes will impact some of the city’s low-income homeowners.
But for the first time since the bond was OK’d by voters in 2014, the promised results are coming into focus.
A walkable downtown, with more housing and more job options, could be the lifeblood that allows Hickory to grow and thrive in coming years.
We’ve seen similar efforts revitalize downtowns in nearby Morganton and Statesville. Now, we’re excited about the possibilities here.
Eric Millsaps is editor of the Hickory Daily Record.
