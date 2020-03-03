Proctor Celebrating

North Carolina Senate candidate Dean Proctor rejoices as voting results come in Tuesday night. Proctor will move on to the general election following his victory in Tuesday's primary. 

Retired Hickory businessman Dean Proctor has moved one step closer to a seat in the N.C. Senate following his defeat of Mark Hollo in the Republican primary in the 42nd N.C. Senate District.

Proctor received nearly 13,000 votes while Hollo got a little more than 11,800 votes. The 42nd District includes Catawba and Alexander counties.

Hollo, a physician assistant and former state representative, had a strong performance in Alexander County, winning more than two-thirds of the vote there.

However, Proctor’s lead of nearly 17 points in Catawba County was enough to put him over the top.

“We’re very grateful for the voters and appreciate their confidence in me to go to Raleigh and represent the people in Catawba and Alexander counties,” Proctor said.

Hollo did not return a request for comment Tuesday night.

Proctor will face Democrat Tina Miles in the November election.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments