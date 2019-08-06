A Hickory man will serve up to 67 months in prison followed by a guilty verdict from a 12-member jury on Wednesday, July 31, according to a press release from 36th District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office.
Chad Lee Smith, 44, of Hickory, was found guilty of the following: possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver cocaine; possession of cocaine; possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver marijuana; and maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.
During a traffic stop on Jan. 18, 2018, Hickory Police officers found cocaine in a vehicle with Smith inside. Based on tips and the cocaine found in the vehicle, officers obtained a search warrant for Smith’s residence.
Officers searched Smith’s home on Jan. 19, 2018, and found drug paraphernalia including ledgers, scales, baggies and straws, along with cocaine and marijuana.
Following the three-day trial and the jury’s verdict, Jesse B. Caldwell, Superior Court Judge from Gaston County, imposed an active prison sentence of 33 to 67 months for Smith, who will serve the term in custody of the North Carolina Division of Adult Corrections, according to the release.
The investigation was handled by the Hickory Police Department Narcotics Unit, and Assistant District Attorney Jessica Phillips prosecuted the case for the state.