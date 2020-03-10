The price gouging law that protects people from scammers is now in effect in North Carolina, according to a press release from NC Attorney General Josh Stein’s office.
“With reports of coronavirus infections on the rise, North Carolina is under a state of emergency and our price gouging law is in effect,” said Attorney General Josh Stein via the release.
The announcement comes after Gov. Roy Cooper declared a state of emergency for North Carolina in response to the coronavirus. The release defines price gouging as charging too much during a time of crisis.
“It is illegal to charge excessive prices during a state of emergency. If you see businesses taking advantage of this crisis, let my office know and we will work to hold them accountable," said Stein via the release.
Stein and the North Carolina Department of Justice will be reviewing price gouging complaints from consumers closely. Report potential price gouging by calling 1-877-5-NO-SCAM.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.