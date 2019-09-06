HICKORY — Catawba Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will meet from 2:30-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Catawba Valley Medical Center, 810 Fairgrove Church Road, AHEC Building room 112.

The speaker will be Amanda Sipe, account manager, Neuro Sales Force, Lundbeck L.L.C., who will discuss prescription drugs.

For more information, call support group leader William McLaughlin at 215-510-3711.

