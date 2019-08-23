Prep Blitz Preview: Area teams set to hit the gridiron for season openers

There’s plenty to look forward to as the 2019 high school football season begins tonight. All 11 teams in the Hickory Daily Record’ s coverage area will either be at home or traveling to a nearby opponent. Each squad is looking to get the new campaign started on the right foot, with plenty of exciting matchups on tap.
Here’s a look at the Week 1 games involving squads in Catawba, Caldwell and Alexander counties (all games begin at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted):
Fred T. Foard (0-0) vs. Maiden (0-0), Tiger Stadium in Newton
Maiden and Foard have faced off in the opening game every year since 2013, with the Blue Devils winning all six meetings. The Tigers did upset Maiden in the first round of the 2017 2AA state playoffs, but they will be hoping to end their regular-season losing streak against the Blue Devils on their home field tonight.
Maiden’s defense was the story in last season’s opener, a 21-6 Blue Devil victory. Although Maiden’s offense was sluggish for much of the night, the defensive unit held Foard scoreless until the fourth quarter. The Tigers’ only score came on an 88-yard kickoff return as they failed to score an offensive touchdown for the only time in 2018.
Foard lost its first four games last year before rebounding to make the playoffs. Meanwhile, Maiden won its first four contests before losing three of its next four games and ultimately falling to East Rutherford in the opening round of the 2A state playoffs.
Senior Will Frye will likely draw the start at quarterback for Foard, while sophomore Ethan Rhodes is expected to make his first varsity start under center for the Blue Devils. Senior wide receivers Dylan Abernethy, Bain Sipe and Carson Hansley are among the players to watch for Maiden, while senior running back Corey Siemer returns for the Tigers after finishing as one of the leading rushers in the state last season.
St. Stephens (0-0) vs. Bandys (0-0), St. Stephens Stadium in Hickory
The last time the Indians and Trojans faced off at St. Stephens, Bandys escaped with a 42-40 win in double overtime on Aug. 18, 2017. Both squads finished with five wins that season, but had drastically different results last year as Bandys went 12-2 and St. Stephens posted a 4-7 record.
Junior quarterback Connor Williams returns for the Indians after making his varsity debut against Bandys a year ago. He threw for four scores, but was also picked off three times in St. Stephens’ 42-28 loss in Catawba. Three of his TDs went to wide receiver Zach Lee, who is another key returner for the Indians.
Coming off their best season in 15 years, the Trojans have a lot of new faces in 2019. They are inexperienced at the skill positions after graduating their starting quarterback, their top five rushers and their top four receivers. Junior quarterback Jackson Spicer has stood out during the offseason, while Josh Williams, Hunter Jones and Christian Jones are among Bandys’ seniors at running back and Blake Reynolds and Dylan Jones are among its seniors at wide receiver.
Bandys has made the playoffs each of the past two seasons, while St. Stephens hasn’t qualified for the postseason since 2015. Both teams will be searching for victories as they begin the season against one another for the third consecutive year.
Newton-Conover (0-0) vs. Bunker Hill (0-0), Gurley Stadium in Newton
Newton-Conover’s Steven Pack and Bunker Hill’s Patrick Clark combined for just six wins in their first year as the head coaches of their respective teams, although the Red Devils got the season off to a strong start with a 56-0 road win over the Bears. Now a junior, quarterback Justice Craig made his varsity debut in the game a year ago, completing all 10 of his pass attempts for 178 yards and three TDs.
Leading the way on the ground was Newton-Conover running back Allen Wilfong with eight carries for 80 yards and a score, with three different players catching TD passes including Brandon Johnson and Josh Nichols. Wilfong and Nichols are now seniors, while Johnson is a junior.
Bunker Hill looks to turn things around this season behind the likes of senior quarterback Desmond Anderson and junior wide receiver Kaliq Ramseur. The Bears’ only wins a season ago came in back-to-back wins over Draughn and East Burke to begin the month of October.
The Bears have been held scoreless by the Red Devils in each of the past two seasons, with their last win over Newton-Conover coming in a 56-19 victory on Nov. 1, 2013. The Red Devils have outscored them 107-0 in the past two matchups.
Hickory (0-0) vs. Statesville (0-0), Frank Barger Stadium in Hickory
Offense certainly wasn’t the problem for the Red Tornadoes in 2018, as they actually scored more points (322) than they allowed (318). However, they finished 5-6 due in large part to their defensive deficiencies, and their last winning season came in 2012.
After taking over as Hickory’s starting running back midway through last season, Cody Young returns for his senior campaign this fall. He had 1,165 yards and 19 TDs on the ground last fall despite playing in just eight games, including a 361-yard, seven-TD performance in a one-point win over South Caldwell.
Speaking of South Caldwell, senior Jason Martin takes over as the Red Tornadoes’ quarterback after transferring from the Spartans during the offseason. He split time under center last year, but passed for 678 yards and three scores. His biggest asset may be his size, as he’s listed at 6-foot-2, 240 pounds.
Although Hickory is small on the offensive and defensive lines, it does have an experienced secondary. The all-senior quartet includes safeties Tristan Rankin and DeAndre Carlton and cornerbacks Elijah Millsaps and X’zayvion Huitt. That group and the rest of the Red Tornadoes will have to play well if they hope to defeat Statesville for the first time since the 2013 opener.
Hibriten (0-0) vs. Alexander Central (0-0), Jeff Storie Memorial Stadium in Lenoir
Just two years removed from winning a 2AA state championship, the Panthers’ 34-game regular-season winning streak will be put to the test immediately as they play host to the Cougars, who were 9-3 a year ago. Hibriten lost to perennial powerhouse Shelby in the fourth round of the playoffs last season, but has won at least 14 games in three straight seasons.
Alexander Central has won a lot of games in that time span as well. However, the Cougars haven’t played Hibriten since falling by a 58-51 final to end the 2012 regular season. These are totally different teams than the ones that took the field nearly seven years ago.
South Caldwell (0-0) vs. West Caldwell (0-0), Spartan Stadium in Hudson
One of the Spartans’ three wins a year ago came in a 62-13 victory over West Caldwell, their first win over their county foes since 2015. South Caldwell has higher aspirations in 2019 as it attempts to hand the Warriors their 15th straight loss dating back to 2017.
Back for South Caldwell are senior running back Spencer Piercy, senior wide receiver Austin Raynor and junior quarterback Avery Raynor. Meanwhile, West Caldwell welcomes back Mike Biggerstaff, who previously coached the Warriors from 1979-87, for his second stint as the team’s head coach.
