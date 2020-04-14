Roughly 42,000 gallons of wastewater spilled into Lake Hickory on Monday, according to a release from the city.
The spill occurred at 1845 Ninth St. Court NW. The water is safe, according to the release.
The spill was the result of a power outage at a pump station caused by a fallen tree, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.
The Division of Water Resources is looking into the spill.
