Another successful season came to an end for the Hickory Post 48 senior legion softball team on Friday night at Lenoir-Rhyne University. Trailing 7-0 in the fifth inning Thursday when lightning and heavy rain forced its contest against North Gaston Post 266 to be suspended until Friday, Hickory tried to rally late but ultimately came up short in a 9-4 loss in the Area 1 semifinals.
Fifth-seeded Post 48 earned a 6-1 win over fourth-seeded Wilkes County Post 31 in the quarterfinals, but was unable to handle a ninth-seeded North Gaston squad that had previously knocked off eighth-seeded Shelby Post 82 and top-seeded Burke County Post 21. Post 266 advanced to face second-seeded Caldwell County Post 392 in Monday's Area 1 championship game at Hibriten High School.
Post 48 finishes the 2019 season with a record of 13-5 just a year after appearing in the state title series, while North Gaston is currently 8-7.
This year's state championship series is scheduled for Aug. 12-14 in Shelby.