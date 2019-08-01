HICKORY — The Piedmont Post Polio Support Group will meet on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at 11 a.m. at Corinth Reformed Church, 150 16th Ave. NW, Hickory , Room 106 in the Mitchell House, located on the West Campus of the church.
Handicap and regular parking is available in front of the Mitchell House (large brick house). Polio survivors and /or family and friends are invited. Anyone interested in learning more about this group is also invited. The goal of this group is to provide support, information and fellowship to enhance or maintain survivors’ quality of life.
Cliff Moone, from the Hickory Rotary Club will present the program: The Dave Clark Story –an inspirational story of a polio survivor who played professional baseball.
Moone, who also serves as the Miracle of Hickory Commemoration Committee chairman, will give an update of plans for Miracle of Hickory 75th anniversary and mural placement (downtown) .
The Rotary Club International supports efforts to combat polio worldwide.