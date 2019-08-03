The Hickory Post 48 junior legion softball team completed the season with a record of 8-8 after splitting a doubleheader with McDowell Post 56 on Wednesday night at Bandys High School. Hickory lost 4-0 in Game 1 before winning 7-3 in the nightcap, but will not participate in postseason play due to other commitments for many of the team’s players.
Laura Drum and Jada Spake did the pitching for Post 48 in the opening contest, with a pair of unearned runs aiding McDowell’s cause. Caroline McIntosh had two doubles for the hosts, while Spake and Riley Bost added one hit apiece.
In Game 2, Spake allowed no runs on three hits with five strikeouts and one walk in three innings of work. Drum pitched the final two frames, giving up three runs on four hits while striking out two and walking one.
Hickory’s Sydney Kale, Kayla Ruff, Trinity Atwell, McIntosh and Spake finished with one hit apiece in the second game, with Bost registering three RBIs and McIntosh, Spake, Atwell and Katie Poovey each adding one RBI. Kale, Spake, Drum, Poovey, Ruff, Addie Goble and Abby Puett scored the runs for Post 48.
Note: In other action, the Hickory Post 48 senior legion softball squad was trailing North Gaston Post 266 7-0 in the fifth inning of Thursday night’s Area 1 semifinal contest at Lenoir-Rhyne University when the game was suspended due to lightning and heavy rain. The game was scheduled to be resumed at 7 p.m. Friday, with the winner advancing to play Caldwell County Post 392 in the Area 1 championship Monday night at Hibriten High School.