A portion of N.C. Highway 127 will be closed this weekend to continue construction of Hickory’s City Walk project, according to a press release from the city.

The highway will be closed between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 27 through 6 a.m. on Monday, March 30. Detour routes will be clearly marked, according to the release.

This part of the project focuses on constructing the center support for the planned pedestrian bridge, according to the release.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments