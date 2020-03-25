A portion of N.C. Highway 127 will be closed this weekend to continue construction of Hickory’s City Walk project, according to a press release from the city.
The highway will be closed between First Avenue SE and First Avenue NE from 6 p.m. on Friday, March 27 through 6 a.m. on Monday, March 30. Detour routes will be clearly marked, according to the release.
This part of the project focuses on constructing the center support for the planned pedestrian bridge, according to the release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.