Five more North Carolina residents - all in Wake County - have tested positive for the new coronavirus strain, bringing the number of cases to seven statewide, the Associated Press reported Monday, March 9.

Last week, the HDR reported local pharmacies and hardware stores are beginning to run out of items like hand sanitizer and antibacterial soaps, antibacterial wipes and face masks.

Schools in Catawba County are also taking precautions, according to a recent HDR article.

Are you taking precautions against the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19? Tell us how by emailing news@hickoryrecord.com

