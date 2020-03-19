Jack Williams will turn 90 in three months. He has lived through a slew of historic events, including the 1944 polio epidemic and now the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It was a terrifying time,” Williams said of the polio epidemic. “World War II was also going on, and everyone lived in fear. It was like we were fighting two wars.”
Williams was diagnosed with polio as a 13-year-old boy in early June 1944.
By the end of the month, the Hickory Emergency Infantile Paralysis Hospital opened. This is where Williams was treated, along with many other local children. “We were quarantined for two and a half months; no visitors or parents were allowed near us. It was terrifying,” the Hickory resident said.
Terrifying is how Williams also described today’s conditions surrounding COVID-19.
“We’re in a similar situation now like we were in 1944,” he explained. “We were dealing with polio and World War II, and with the war came rationing things like sugar, coffee, and other things.”
He added that people were also asked to stay home, similar to the social-distancing measures taken today.
One thing concerning Williams is access to food. He said families in the 1940s were more self-sustaining than folks today. “Everyone had a garden back then and that’s how they got most of their food,” Williams said. “It’s not like that now. Many people today depend on a grocery store for food.”
“If it comes to a national lockdown, I’m not sure what will happen,” he said.
