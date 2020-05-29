Police focus for June includes traffic on Springs Road, Wandering Lane and Falling Creek

The Hickory Police Department is continuing their traffic enforcement P.A.C.T. — Pay Attention in City Traffic.
During the month of June, enforcement will be located on Springs Road from Highland Avenue NE to McDonald Parkway NE, Wandering Lane and Falling Creek Road., according to a police press release.
Enforcement focus will include: red light violations, following too close, distracted driving and speeding. During enforcement operations, officers will patrol areas in both marked and unmarked vehicles and citations will be issued for violators.
Residents are encouraged to be vigilant and observe all traffic laws, avoid utilizing mobile and digital devices while driving and maintain driving awareness near crosswalks and areas of pedestrian traffic. Additional targets throughout the city will be identified and announced to assist in reducing traffic violations, according to the release.
