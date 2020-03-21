The North Carolina Basketball Coaches Association released its 2020 all-state girls and boys basketball teams on Friday, with Newton-Conover senior center Chyna Cornwell earning Player of the Year honors on the girls’ side. She was joined on the first team by Ashley junior guard Saniya Rivers, Southeast Raleigh senior forward Anya Poole, Jacksonville senior guard Kennedy Todd-Williams and North Mecklenburg junior guard Jessica Timmons.
» Cornwell, who averaged 26.2 points, 16.7 rebounds and 1.6 blocks per game in leading the Red Devils to the 2A state title game — which is still yet to be played after being postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic — was also an all-state first-team member in 2019. The 6-foot-3 Rutgers University signee has recorded a double-double in every contest during her junior and senior seasons.
Also the District 10 Girls Player of the Year for the second straight year, Cornwell has over 2,000 points and 2,000 rebounds in her stellar high school career. She was joined on the All-District 10 first team by Bunker Hill junior guard Addie Wray, Freedom senior guard Blaikley Crooks, Shelby sophomore guard Kate Hollifield and East Lincoln senior guard Brianna Tadlock.
Making up the All-District 10 second team were East Burke senior forward Riley Haas, Freedom senior guard Josie Hise and junior forward Adair Garrison, R-S Central junior guard Maddie Gillie and Kings Mountain sophomore guard Saniya Wilson.
» Hickory senior center Shelby Darden landed on the All-District 10 third team alongside Freedom senior guard Jayda Glass, McDowell senior forward MaKenna Parkins, Ashbrook sophomore guard Zoey Ward and Shelby freshman guard Ally Hollifield.
» Newton-Conover’s Sylvia White, in the second season of her third stint with the Red Devils, was named District 10 Girls Coach of the Year.
» On the boys’ side, Hickory senior forward Davis Amos earned a spot on the All-District 10 second team. He was joined by Freedom senior guard Bradley Davis and Hunter Huss seniors Trent Ostrander (center) and Tyrese McNeal (guard).
Six players made up the All-District 10 first team, led by District 10 Boys Player of the Year Justin Kuthan, a senior center from East Lincoln. Freedom senior guard James Freeman, Cherryville senior guard Lane Harrill, South Point junior guard Logan Threatt, Forestview senior guard Logan Botts and Hunter Huss senior guard Deneil Mackins also received first-team recognition.
Patton senior guard Jackson Vance was a member of the All-District 10 third team, with Stuart Cramer sophomore guard Will Kelly, Kings Mountain sophomore guard Isaiah Tate, Highland Tech senior wing Kobe Christian, Shelby senior guard Deshaun Christopher and R-S Central senior guard Ty Watkins also making the cut.
All-conference teams for the three area conferences — the South Fork 2A, Northwestern Foothills 2A and Northwestern 3A/4A — were also announced recently. Newton-Conover’s Cornwell was selected as the South Fork 2A Girls Player of the Year, while White was honored as the South Fork 2A Girls Coach of the Year.
» Junior forward Grace Loftin, senior guard Aaliah Walton and freshman guard Cassidy Geddes were other Red Devils named to the All-South Fork 2A squad. They were joined by Bandys sophomore guard Macy Rummage and sophomore forward Logan Dutka, while Maiden senior guards Gracie Arrowood and Cree Bass were additional All-South Fork 2A honorees.
Others receiving All-South Fork 2A recognition included East Lincoln’s Tadlock, Lake Norman Charter junior guard Jillian Villanti and North Lincoln senior guard Rachel Seagle and sophomore center Aly Wadkowsky.
As for the All-South Fork 2A boys’ team, it was headlined by East Lincoln’s Kuthan as the league’s player of the year and Lake Norman Charter’s Chet Korczynski as the conference’s top coach. The Mustangs’ senior guard Myles Adams and sophomore guard Evan Montanari were also selected.
» Newton-Conover was represented by senior forward Mathew Martinez and junior guard Maverick Davis on the All-South Fork 2A squad, while Bandys put senior forward Spencer Ledford on the team. Others receiving All-South Fork 2A recognition were Lake Norman Charter sophomore guard Donovan Atwell, junior guard Cal Reed and senior forward Jackson Porter, North Lincoln junior guards Cole Seagle and Jack Carter and Lincolnton senior guard Davis Grooms.
» Bunker Hill’s Wray earned Northwestern Foothills 2A Girls Player of the Year honors, and she was joined on the All-Northwestern Foothills 2A team by fellow Bears Madison Stotts (senior post) and Faith Isenhour (sophomore post). East Burke’s Crystal Bartlett was named Northwestern Foothills 2A Girls Coach of the Year, while Haas, senior guard Ashlyn Stilwell and senior forward Graleigh Hildebran were the players honored for the Cavaliers.
» Sophomore guard Alexis Wolgemuth was Fred T. Foard’s All-Northwestern Foothills 2A selection, while Patton was represented by junior guard Reece Fisher and sophomore center Zakiah King and Draughn by senior guard Abby Parker and sophomore guard Ella Abernathy. Hibriten’s honoree was sophomore guard MiQuisha Patterson, with West Caldwell putting senior guard Jaleah Battle on the list and West Iredell sophomore guard Lariyah Clark rounding out the squad.
All-Northwestern Foothills 2A honorable mentions on the girls’ side consisted of East Burke senior wing Sarah Grace Lockee, Patton senior guard Claire Hawkins, Draughn senior forward Hailey Kincaid, Foard freshman guard Samaria Tipps, West Iredell sophomore post Nakyla Heaggans, Hibriten senior post Jaylen Fox and West Caldwell junior guard Cam Crisp.
The Northwestern Foothills 2A Boys Player of the Year was Hibriten senior guard Avery Keller, who was joined on the All-Northwestern Foothills 2A team by fellow Panthers Daren Perry (junior guard), Nordre Battle (junior forward) and Kobe Woodruff (senior guard). East Burke’s Jerome Ramsey collected the conference’s coach of the year honors, with the Cavs’ senior guards Luke Coble and Logan Shuford representing them on the All-Northwestern Foothills 2A team.
» Foard senior guard Will Frye and Bunker Hill senior center Keenan Kee represented their squads on the All-Northwestern 2A team, while West Caldwell senior guards Anthony Isbell and Javon Elleby were also selected. Patton’s Vance and senior guard Finn Rigsbee, Draughn sophomore guard Daylin Pritchard and West Iredell senior forward Gabriel Kitchens were the remaining All-Northwestern 2A selections.
All-Northwestern Foothills 2A honorable mentions for the boys included Hibriten senior forward Luke Absher, West Caldwell senior wing Hunter Baker, Patton senior forward Bryson Holsclaw, East Burke senior forward Cam Propst, Draughn senior forward Isaac Walker, West Iredell senior guard Eli Kitchens and Bunker Hill junior guard Ethan Hildebran.
In addition to Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Girls Player of the Year Crooks from Freedom, whose coach Amber Reddick was selected as the league’s top coach, the Patriots also put Garrison, Hise and Glass on the All-Northwestern 3A/4A team. Joining them were Hickory’s Darden and junior forward Finley Lefevers, St. Stephens senior post Ryleigh Rhodes and South Caldwell senior guard Taylor Austin.
Others named to the All-Northwestern 3A/4A team were Alexander Central senior guard Lanie Hammer, McDowell’s Parkins and Watauga senior guard Brooke Byrd and senior forward Rebekah Farthing.
» Hickory’s Amos and Freedom’s Freeman were the Northwestern 3A/4A Boys Co-Players of the Year, while the Patriots’ Clint Zimmerman nabbed Northwestern 3A/4A Coach of the Year honors. Joining Amos from the Red Tornadoes were senior guard Cody Young and sophomore post Nick Everhardt, while Freeman was joined by fellow Patriots Davis, senior wing Que Garner and senior forward Jayden Birchfield.
» St. Stephens senior center Will Rose, West Caldwell’s Isbell and South Caldwell sophomore post Trey Ramsey also made the All-Northwestern 3A/4A team. Rounding out the squad were Alexander Central senior forwards Jem Lowrance and Maddox Kerley, Watauga senior forward Anderson Castle and McDowell junior forward Trent Lewis.
