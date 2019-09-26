HICKORY - The Service League of Hickory invites everyone to enjoy the upcoming antiques fair Oct. 17-19 at Lake Hickory Country Club, 430 17th Ave. NW, Hickory. This is a new location for the event,which draws vendors and visitors from throughout the Southeast.
This year’s fair will feature 22 premier antiques dealers, repair specialists and re-purposing exhibitors. Antique selections include fine silver, oriental rugs, glassware, jewelry, books, dolls, linens, toys, paintings and furniture.
Tickets for the Service League Antiques Fair are $10 and may be purchased in advance at Bumblebee Interiors, Carolina Office Equipment and Jenny’s or at the door. The Antiques Fair League Kitchen will be open offering sandwiches and plates, soups and homemade cakes and pies. Seated dining and take-out will be available.
Kitchen hours are Thursday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Saturday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. A ticket is not required for take-out orders. Food orders may also be placed by calling 828-569-0066 or online by emailing antiquesfairtakeout@gmail.com.
“We are delighted to again host this signature fundraising event for the Service League. Your support of this event will enable the league to continue our mission of charity, public service and education and will be used to support programs in our community,” said Tara Bland, president.
Since 1937, the Service League of Hickory has served those in need and has been instrumental in the origins of The Community Ridge Day Care Center, The Family Guidance Center and The Creative Museum for Youth (later named The Catawba Science Center). The Service League of Hickory has supported, through dollars and volunteer hours, the Back Pack Program, YMCA, CCM, DSS Child Advocacy Center, Family Care Center, Safe Harbor, Salvation Army and many other notable community organizations. Since 1954, the League has helped more than 200 area students achieve their college education goals through annual scholarships, grants and merit awards. The league funds 10 college scholarships.
For more information, contact the Service League of Hickory at serviceleagueofhickory@gmail.com or 828-569-0066.
