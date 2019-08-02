CLAREMONT — The City of Claremont will be hosting its second annual golf tournament in memory of PJ Stanley. The tournament will be held on Friday, Aug. 9, at River Oaks Golf Club located at 233 Broken Arrow Drive, Statesville.
Open to the first 20 teams, the day starts with 11:30 a.m. registration then a noon barbecue lunch and a 1 p.m. shotgun start. The fee is $50 per player or $200 per team of four. All proceeds from the tournament will go to the PJ Stanley Memorial Scholarship Fund.
The PJ Stanley Memorial Scholarship Fund provides tuition assistance to graduating high school students and community college students pursuing careers in the police, EMS, rescue and fire fields at either Catawba Valley Community College or Mitchell Community College. PJ Stanley was a leader in the Claremont community and worked throughout his life to make a positive difference through his service to these fields and teaching those who wished to join the ranks with him.
Awards will be presented to first- and second-place teams and prizes will also be offered for hole-in-one, closest to the pin, longest putt and longest drive. Prizes will be raffled, games for donations will be offered with more fun prizes, and sponsorship opportunities are available. Every player will get a custom, collectible PJ Stanley T-shirt and hat.
For more information or to sign up to play or sponsor, contact Claremont City Hall at 828-466-7255, email Kara Miller at kmiller@cityofclaremont.org, follow the city on its Facebook page, or visit its website at www.cityofclaremont.org.