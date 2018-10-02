HICKORY — The Piedmont Post Polio Support Group will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at Corinth Reformed Church, 150, 16th Ave., NW, Hickory, in the Althouse Building behind the main sanctuary.
Anyone interested in learning about more about this support group and the effects of polio is welcome to attend.
The Hickory Rotary Club sponsors the group. Cliff Moone serves as Rotary liaison. The Rotary Club International supports efforts to eradicate polio worldwide.
The Piedmont Post Polio Support Group meets every second Tuesday and will follow the inclement weather policy of the Catawba County Schools.