Today marks the final day of the 2019 Soldiers Reunion.
A bike race that begins at 8 a.m. will draw the curtain on another year of this annual Newton event.
To view photos from the Thursday parade, scroll to the bottom of this article.
The 130th edition started last Sunday with a classic car show and cruise. In the days since, the Soldiers Reunion has been the site of a gospel sing, cornhole tournament, baby parade, street dance, pet show, memorial service, beach music night, a fish fry, 5k run, country music night and the parade that is the centerpiece of a week of activities.
During the week, an estimated 10,000 people passed through the streets of Newton.
Lance Sigmon, Chief Assistant District Attorney for Burke County, was the speaker for the 130th annual Soldiers Reunion program Thursday afternoon in downtown Newton.
“The best way to show our gratitude for those who continue to serve is to continue to gather for occasions like this and celebrate their contributions,” he said. “We each want our children and grandchildren to see and hear what it takes to have a free society — if that makes us a small town, then I for one am fine with that.”
The Soldiers Reunion observance began in the county seat of Newton on July 4, 1889, when Civil War veterans answered a statewide call for recognition of their wartime service and to register for pensions. The gathering, then on Courthouse Square, led to annual veterans’ reunions, starting the popular patriotic event once known as the Old Soldiers Reunion.