HICKORY — Students of Hickory pianist Robert Setzer attended the annual Presbyterian College Piano Clinic held Feb. 28-29 in Clinton, S.C.
The event attracts young pianists from North Carolina and South Carolina and features coaching sessions with the PC piano faculty, lectures, ensemble recital performances, and solo recital performances with selected participants.
Setzer’s attending students were Owen Dalton, Wesley Dalton, Freeman Dalton, Jaiden Ramseur, Elijah Turner, Luca Boureanu, Mirabella Gagea, Dori Hunt, Ricky Aron, Phillip Brincovan, Todd Wright, Anna Sherrill, and John Zika.
Guest clinician for the event was the distinguished Asian pianist Kaju Lee from the University of Wisconsin. For her select master class, she chose Wesley Dalton (performing Moszkowski Etude in F Major) and Jaiden Ramseur (Liszt “Au bord d’une source”).
For the select Honors Recital, the PC faculty chose Owen Dalton (Debussy “ Doctor Gradus ad Parnassum”), Phillip Brincovan (Beethoven “Fur Elise”), Luca Boureanu (Rollin “The Starry Night”), Elijah Turner (Chopin “Nocturne in E minor”), John Zika (Schubert “Impromptu in G-flat Major”), Todd Wright (Bach “Prelude and Fugue in C minor”), Ricky Aron (Chopin “Etude in C-sharp minor”), and Freeman Dalton (Bach “Prelude and Fugue in F minor”).
Setzer’s students will perform in recital Friday, May 1, at 7 p.m. at Chapel Church of Hickory at 410 26th Ave. NE. The recital is open to the public.
