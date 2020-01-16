IMG_3930.JPG

The participants in this years Hickory Public Schools spelling bee were: (Jenkins Elementary) Brody Coffey, Jayzen Smith, Kryshtyn Smith, (from Oakwood Elementary) Lucy East, Stilles Robinson, Harrison Scronce, (from Viewmont Elementary) Samuel Bridges, Jakenzie Howell, Keyla Nieto-Chavez, (from Grandview Middle) Draven Haegdorens, Cardin Pham, Mebane White, (from Northview Middle, Luis Figueroa Gutierrez, Jacob Griffin and Rodrigo Ortiz-Chavez.

 Photo by Beverly Snowden

More photos taken by Beverly Snowden are below.

Northview Middle School student Rodrigo Ortiz-Chavez won the Hickory Public Schools 2020 Spelling Bee on Wednesday. 

Rodrigo is bilingual and speaks Spanish at home with his family, according to Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools.

Jenkins Elementary student Celeste Moore was the runner-up.

