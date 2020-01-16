More photos taken by Beverly Snowden are below.
Northview Middle School student Rodrigo Ortiz-Chavez won the Hickory Public Schools 2020 Spelling Bee on Wednesday.
Rodrigo is bilingual and speaks Spanish at home with his family, according to Beverly Snowden, director of communications for Hickory Public Schools.
Jenkins Elementary student Celeste Moore was the runner-up.
