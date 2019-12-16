To help inform the community that Career Technical Education (CTE) is an active part of today’s curriculum with Hickory Public Schools, an interactive showcase recently took place at the district.
“It seems that community citizens often believe that public schools no longer offer necessary life skills that contribute to career choices,” said Karen Boyley, CTE coordinator for the district. “But that’s simply not the case at Hickory Public Schools, where we offer a solid curriculum to our students so they may lead a successful and fulfilling adult life upon graduation.”
“Career development, business and marketing (yes, including the necessary skills of balancing checkbooks), family and consumer sciences (beyond food prep), health science (diversified medical careers), carpentry (more advanced from ‘shop’ classes), and automotive (beyond changing a tire)—continue to advance and are offered to all high school students at Hickory Public Schools. The students simply need to sign up for the classes,” said Boyles.
The showcase was entitled, “Hop on the Bus Tour” and guests rode an activity bus between Hickory High School and Hickory Career and Arts Magnet High School (HCAM) to view the district’s expanded offerings. Classes are designed as a collaborative curriculum between the two schools.
Guests included members of the HPS Board of Education, high school and middle school counselors and school principals, as well as district administration, including Superintendent, Robbie Adell, Assistant Superintendent, La’Ronda Whiteside, and Timothy Sims, director of federal programs.
Special guests also included NC Department of Public Instruction/CTE regional coordinator for the Northwest Region, Lisa Conger; Long View fire chief and member of the HPS Board of Education, James Brinkley; owner, Fresh Robot & CTE Advisory board chair, Houston Harris; Apprenticeship coordinator for CVCC and a CTE Advisory Board member, Kimberly Propst.
CTE teachers and their students presented a realistic, interactive session with the guests. From a competition in the automotive department and discussions of carpentry safety to preparing meals (Foods Lab) and reviewing the principles of business (Business & Marketing), the guests mingled with the students and experienced hands-on, challenging activities.
Today’s digital technology (Computer Science and Adobe) was a constant thread throughout the tour and the EMT and Health Science students presented a realistic drama that mirrored the after-math of a tornado disaster. Students dramatized emergency medical care, including the use of an external defibrillator (AED).
To close out the half-day tour, the Culinary Academy at HCAM presented a meal, prepared and served by the students.
“The event was so successful and informative that we hope to plan another tour next year and include additional community members,” said Boyles. “Our CTE teachers are professionals — on top of their game; and their students are preparing for a brighter future, whether they opt for a career in one of these programs or use the skills for their personal journey.”
Educators involved in the CTE programs at Hickory High include Jeanne Turner-Simms, career development coordinator; Martha Combs, business and marketing and CTE department chair; Janet Johnson, business and marketing; Laura Hildebrand, business; Leslie Farris, business; Allison Koch, family and consumer science; Tammy Nelson, family and consumer science; William Remsen, health science; Terry Drum, automotive; and Larry Mallonee, carpentry.
At Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High (HCAM), the CTE educators include: Trina Williams, career development coordinator; Marilyn Johnson, culinary arts; Amy Elliott, health sciences; Paige Walker, health sciences and EMT; Natasha Stiles, Adobe and graphic arts; and Mary Lee Tosky, computer programming and business.
On the middle school level, for both Grandview and Northview Middle schools, Josh Cornwell, middle school career development coordinator, was in attendance to further collaborate the middle school program with the high school opportunities.
For questions about the CTE programs offered at Hickory Public Schools, contact Karen Boyles at 828-322-2855 or email at boyleska@hickoryschools.net.
