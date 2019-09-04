HICKORY — The Catawba Valley Camera Club has announced the winners of its photographic competition for the Aug. 21 meeting. The competition was for projection images with the assigned topic of “macro photography.”

Winners from the Aug. 21 competition are:

First place tie, Stan Bolton image entitled “Morning Glory”

First place tie, Tom Devlin image entitled “Dragonfly Hanging Out”

Third place, Lisa Moore image entitled “Just Resting”

Fourth place, Tom Devlin image entitled “Flower Shines “

The Catawba Valley Camera Club meets on the first and third Wednesdays of every month at 7 p.m. in the North Annex of the Arts Center in Hickory. Meetings consist of competition among members as well as instructional lectures. Field trips are planned throughout the year.

Upcoming meetings are as follows:

Sept. 4 projection competition with a topic of “Feet and Hands”

Sept. 18 projection competition with a topic of “Street Photography/Urban Landscape”

Sept. 21 field trip to Henry River Mill Village

The public is invited to attend. Membership is not required. More information can be obtained from the club’s website at www.cvcameraclub.org or by e-mailing Daniel Kiser, club president, at dwkiser@gmail.com.

