On Friday, North Carolina will enter “phase one” of reopening with the easing of some business restrictions, Gov. Roy Cooper announced Tuesday.
The state stay-at-home order will stay in place, but Cooper signed an order to ease some of the restrictions in the order, he said at a press conference.
The new order, which goes into effect on Friday at 5 p.m., still requires gatherings to stay under 10 people, but it allows people to go to any business that is open. It also allows people to gather for worship or protest in groups of more than 10 people as long they are outside and social distancing, Cooper said.
People can visit with family and friends as long as they are staying outside, he said.
“There is still significant concern about gatherings of more than 10 people indoors particularly where people are standing or sitting for more than 10 minutes,” Cooper said.
The order takes away the essential and non-essential business designation, allowing more businesses to open as long as there are social distancing measures in place.
The order also allows retail businesses to operate at 50 percent of their occupancy limit, Cooper said.
The order is set to expire May 22, Cooper said, but if coronavirus cases start to rise or other data shows a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases, the order may be extended, Cooper said.
The new order allows child-care facilities to operate as more people go back to work. It also allows summer camps to operate and allows parks to reopen.
Businesses explicitly closed under previous executive orders, like restaurant dining rooms, hair salons, nail salons, movie theaters and gyms, must remain closed under the new order, Cooper said. Those businesses will be allowed to do more in phase two, Cooper said.
People are still encouraged to work from home and wear masks in public and wash their hands frequently.
Case count
Catawba County reported no new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, leaving the county with 65 confirmed cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.
Of Catawba County’s confirmed cases, at least 38 people have recovered from the coronavirus and four people are hospitalized.
The confirmed cases only include those that have been tested and confirmed in a laboratory, so it is not a complete count of COVID-19 cases because not everyone with the virus is tested, according to public health.
Catawba County remains with one COVID-19 death, which was reported in early April.
Alexander County has one new confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident who is an employee at Tyson Foods in Wilkes County, according to a press release from Alexander County. The food processing plant is linked to numerous cases of coronavirus, according to the press release.
The Alexander County resident is in isolation and doing well, the release said.
The other four people confirmed to have COVID-19 in Alexander County have all recovered, the release said.
Burke County reported its 10th death associated with COVID-19 on Monday evening. The person was in their 80s with underlying medical conditions, according to a press release from the county. The patient was not hospitalized.
Burke County reported one new confirmed case on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 114 cases. Burke County reported Monday that 63 of those patients have recovered.
Caldwell County reported no new confirmed cases on Tuesday, leaving the county total at 45. Of those, 25 people have recovered, according to the county website.
Three of the cases in Caldwell County are in people under the age of 24, according to the website. Two cases are in people over 65 and the rest, 40 cases, are in people between 25 and 64 years old.
Statewide, there are at least 12,256 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services website.
At least 452 people have died from COVID-19 in the state and 534 people are hospitalized.
At least 151,800 tests have been completed in North Carolina, according to NCDHHS.
In Catawba County, 1,019 tests have come back negative, up by 31 from Monday.
In Caldwell County, 1,594 tests have been done and 1,415 have come back negative.
