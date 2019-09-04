Yansa dreams of a family who will spend lots of time with him. Whether it’s going for a morning walk or sharing a car ride, he wants to be there. Yansa is a powerful dog, and sometimes he does not know his own strength. He needs a kind and patient person to teach him basic home etiquette. This is a dog who LOVES toys. Once he’s in your home you’ll never see him without one. Yansa would do best in a home where he is the only pet — he’s really all you need! Although he’s never lived with another animal, he enjoys playing with other friendly dogs. If Yansa can find his family by close of business on Saturday his adoption fee will be waived, thanks to Cargo Transporters.
Where: Humane Society of Catawba County-Hickory
Breed: American bulldog mix, male
Age: 4 years
Adoption fee: $150 after Saturday
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.