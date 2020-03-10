This time last year, Catawba County government got an average of 61 applicants per position they filled. This year, that number is 35.
The dwindling number of applicants for county jobs is just one obstacle they’re facing in the recruiting and retaining of employees, Human Resources Director Cynthia Eades said during a presentation to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners at Monday’s subcommittee meeting.
Looking forward, the county is planning steps to counteract those issues they face in hiring and keeping employees where they can, Eades said.
Some issues are nearly insurmountable, like a declining workforce. It’s increasing competition for workers, so the county has to recruit more aggressively.
“There simply are not enough people in the workforce for us to hire,” Eades said.
As baby boomers retire, the county has to find new workers to fill the gap. The county has a retirement rate of a little more than 20 percent.
Turnover of county employees continues to grow. It was 9.7 percent in 2016 and 12.8 percent in 2019.
The county is putting a focus on hiring younger people, Eades said. Surveys show millennial workers are seeking more on-the-job training, more opportunity for advancement and attractive branding of an organization, Eades said.
The county plans to increase training and educational opportunities for employees, Eades said. She wants to create more paths for employees to learn and grow in their positions, as well as more ways for them to move up within their departments.
Eades said the county’s organizational structure is flat, leaving little room to be promoted or get more responsibility. “We need to be thinking about that more,” Eades said.
They are also continuing to improve the county’s brand and website and get it out to promising employees.
Because people are less likely to move for a job than in the past, the county is turning its recruitment focus closer to home. Instead of going to the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to recruit people, they’re focusing on schools closer to Catawba County, Eades said.
Another push is improving benefits offered to county employees, Eases said. They are also considering retainment packages to keep employees, but Eades did not say what that would entail.
Eades said hiring and keeping employees would continue to be a problem even if the job market shrinks. “Even if the economy slows down a little bit, this problem isn’t going away,” she said.
Landfill expansion mitigation bill: $1.67M
In other business, the county will likely pay $1.67 million in mitigation fees to expand the Blackburn Landfill. The county is working on an expansion right now that is planned to be done this spring. After that, the next expansion would go into a pond, a stream and wetlands area.
Before the county could move on to that expansion, it has to pay into a mitigation fund to offset the impact on the environment.
The board of commissioners will vote on the payment at their next meeting on March 16.
