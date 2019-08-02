CHARLESTON, S.C. -- Oswald Peraza hit a walk-off single with two outs in the ninth inning as the Charleston RiverDogs defeated the Hickory Crawdads 2-1 on Thursday.
Eric Wagaman scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a single, advanced to second on a single by Welfrin Mateo and then went to third on a sacrifice bunt.
In the top of the fourth, Hickory (66-39, 25-14 second half) took the lead on a sacrifice fly by Kole Enright that scored Melvin Novoa. Charleston answered in the bottom of the inning when Wagaman hit an RBI double, bringing home Josh Stowers.
Charleston (54-56, 17-23) starter Roansy Contreras went six innings, allowing one run and two hits. He also struck out five and walked one. Tim Hardy (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Nick Snyder (3-3) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game.
Canaan Smith doubled twice and singled in the win. Wagaman doubled and singled twice, scoring a run and also driving one home.
Despite the loss, Hickory is 6-3 against Charleston this season.