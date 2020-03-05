CLAREMONT — Seth Pennington had a big night for the Bunker Hill baseball team on Wednesday, helping the Bears to their first 2-0 start in three years with a 6-0 victory over St. Stephens. Pennington earned the win on the mound after striking out nine batters in 3 1/3 innings, and he also led the hosts at the plate with two hits including a two-run home run.
The Bears outhit the Indians 7-2, with Josh Fulbright, Seth Moore, Ethan Hildebran, Carson Sigmon and Jordan Yoder also recording hits. St. Stephens’ only hits came on a one-out single from Cody Smart in the first inning and a two-out single from Jacob Boger in the sixth.
Clayson Chapman relieved Pennington after back-to-back walks in the fourth and proceeded to pick up the save thanks to 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball in which he struck out five and issued one walk.
“He’s a senior, he’s one of our leaders,” Bunker Hill coach Todd Setzer said of Pennington. “He’s gonna be a leader on the mound, bats cleanup for us, so he’s one of the kids that we’re gonna look to all season long both on the mound and at the plate. Big night for him, I was proud of him.
“So far this year, our pitching staff has been our strong point and when they do get in a jam they’re confident enough to come back with pitches to be able to get themselves out of it and they’re not afraid to throw behind in the count sometimes,” he added. “They don’t get rattled with runners on base, so we’ve got full confidence in them right now and that’s probably the strongest part of our team right now is our pitching staff.”
The Indians (1-1) threatened in the top of the first when Josh Kidd struck out but reached first base on a passed ball, Smart singled to right and J.D. Everett walked to load the bases with one out. However, Pennington struck out the next two batters to finish the inning with four punchouts and keep the game scoreless.
Pennington also scored the game’s first run in the bottom of the second after leading off the frame with a walk. Hildebran doubled with one out and Fulbright was hit by a pitch to load the bases for the Bears, with Pennington and Hildebran crossing the plate on a two-out throwing error.
Bunker Hill scored additional runs in the third when Moore ripped a double to left field to begin the inning before Pennington smacked the first pitch he saw over the right-field fence for a two-run blast. Following singles from Yoder and Fulbright, a one-out throwing error made it 5-0 in favor of the Bears.
St. Stephens again loaded the bases with one out in the fourth when Will Rose, Boger and Silas Isenhour drew consecutive walks. But like Pennington in the opening inning, Chapman was able to strike out the next two batters to escape the jam and keep Bunker Hill’s advantage at five runs.
“When you get the bases loaded with less than two outs, you’ve got to score some runs there,” St. Stephens coach Adam Windham said. “… We’re a better team than what we played tonight for sure.”
The Bears plated an insurance run in the sixth when Chance Carden drew a leadoff walk, stole second, moved to third on an infield single from Sigmon and scored on the Indians’ third throwing error of the contest. St. Stephens put the leadoff man on in the seventh, but was unable to bring him in.
“We made some errors in some big situations,” said Windham, whose team used four different pitchers — starter Gavin Marley and relievers Smart, Rose and Isenhour. “Those are plays that we usually make and I think from here on out we will make those plays. Just gave away way too many runs tonight.
“We’ve got some guys in here that are ready to come to battle every single day,” he continued, “and this is the best thing that could have happened to them because they are fired up for the rest of the year.”
Bunker Hill visits Maiden on Friday, while St. Stephens hosts Crest.
“We don’t have many in numbers, but I’ve got a great group of kids,” said Setzer of his squad this year. “They all get along very well, they all play hard, they’re all competitive. So can’t complain about our group of kids, we’re not many but we play hard.”
