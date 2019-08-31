HICKORY — The City of Hickory and the community will remember the events of 9/11 at a Patriot Day Evening of Remembrance ceremony on Wednesday, Sept. 11, under The Sails on the Square in Downtown Hickory at 6:30 p.m.
This time of remembrance will be led by Hickory Mayor Hank Guess, the Rev. Andrew Weisner of Lenoir-Rhyne University, Hal Row of WHKY, and the Rev. Reggie Longcrier of Exodus Church, with music by the New Horizons Band. The colors will be presented by the joint color guard of the Hickory Fire Department and Hickory Police Department. A three-volley salute will be performed by the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office.
In addition to the Evening of Remembrance ceremony, the community is being asked to participate that morning, as well. At 8:46 a.m., area churches are asked to toll their church bells for two minutes, after which, a community-wide moment of silence is requested for those who would like to participate.
The Patriot Day Evening of Remembrance ceremony is open to the public and will last approximately 30 minutes. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. In the event of inclement weather, the ceremony will be cancelled.
