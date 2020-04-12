Clearly, we are living in unique times. In the wake of devastating news we are experiencing a total disruption of our daily lives as face masks, social distancing and closed churches have become prevalent.
As Christians, we grieve the loss of the season of Lent, the 40-day period of penance, introspection and contrition prior to Easter’s joyous celebrations. Holy Week services were non-existent, and at best played out through live feeds with empty sanctuaries. The choirs and musicians were quiet as Easter Cantatas were not possible. And the greatest injury? No Easter sunrise services, no loud hosannas, no joyful and triumphant declarations of the Empty Tomb.
Today, many are cowering in fear of what cannot be seen, not certain what to expect, or if life as we know it will ever return to normal. Where is the good news, where is our source of comfort, where is our certainty and assurance that everything will be OK? The first Christians were cowering in fear too, though theirs was a different fear – one of persecution. All of their hopes and dreams of a Messiah were shattered as a scam trial led to the crucifixion of Jesus. They did not know what to expect. Their own deaths? Would their life ever return to normal?
Matthew 28:1-10 provides the good news all humanity needs – then and now – with the miracle of the empty tomb, the Resurrection and with it death’s defeat as witnessed by the women who approached the tomb at morning’s first light. The passage is filled with vivid descriptions that evoke fear: A great earthquake; the rolling of the stone; an angel’s appearance like lightning and clothes white as snow; guards shaking and becoming like dead men. Is it any wonder the women, those first to the tomb at morning’s first light, would be fearful? “Do not be afraid,” is the clear message the angel gives the women, and in turn each of us. For what you think you see, or what you think you know, is not the final event. The women left quickly, with fear and great joy, running to tell the others. Then Jesus met them – and us – in the midst of our fear and joy, and we bowed down and worshipped him! And Jesus said, “Do not be afraid.”
As the Director of Eastern Catawba Cooperative Christian Ministry, Inc., I see the effects of fear on the faces of those in crisis. I see the evidence of desperation when people lose all hope. I know the human emotion of those who feel lost with no control. I witness fear’s paralysis. I also see the sudden transformations when hope is restored and desperation is abated. I see the evidence of prayer in action as one human prays with another. I see the liberation from fear as one is set free. I see the possible of the moment when we stand down in the shadow of the cross and allow God to shine through Jesus Christ in us. I know the joy when we all bow down and worship God, and when, with great joy, we tell others.
As a pastor, I know that Church happens outside the four walls. There wasn’t a “church” building on that first Easter. No choirs, no flowers, no cantatas or other pageantry. No, there was much more! God’s love was manifest in a miracle, being presented to humanity. God was comforting those who were fearful, fulfilling promises that had been made, and assuring the faithful that all was well. As a pastor, I know God will never leave us nor forsake us. Nothing can keep us from the love of God. Not our fears and not a closed church.
Through the life, death, and resurrection of Jesus Christ, we have life. Through our baptism in Christ, the Holy Spirit dwells within us as we become one in Christ. By the Holy Spirit we are joined one to the other in a way that transcends all space and time.
Today there is an empty tomb and a resurrected Savior. Jesus is calming the fears of humanity. Humanity is bowing down in worship. Jesus is telling us to go and tell the others. This is where our faith – mine and yours – comes into play today. Go, with fear and with great joy, and tell the others.
“Christ the Lord is risen today, Alleluia! Earth and heaven in chorus say, Alleluia! Raise your joys and triumphs high, Alleluia! Sing, ye heavens, and earth reply, Alleluia!” (Charles Wesley, 1707–1788)
