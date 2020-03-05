One lane of N.C. 127 will be closed for a few hours Monday so workers can conduct testing related to the construction of a pedestrian bridge over the highway, according to a release from the city of Hickory.
The inside lane on the northbound side of the road between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will close at 5:30 p.m. and is expected to reopen at 9:30 p.m, according to the release.
The closure is one of several that will be occurring to allow for construction on the bridge. The bridge is part of the City Walk, which is funded through the 2014 bond referendum.
The pedestrian bridge will be located between the Main Avenue bridge and the railroad bridge. It will be a key feature of the walkway connecting Lenoir-Rhyne University to downtown.
The road is also scheduled to be closed from 6 p.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Monday and on the weekends of March 13, March 20 and March 27.
