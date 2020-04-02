The section of N.C. 127 between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will be closed this weekend.

The section will close at 6 p.m. on Friday and the road will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the city of Hickory. 

This weekend's closing is one of a series of closures that have been put in place to allow for construction on the pedestrian bridge over N.C. 127.

The walking and biking bridge will be part of the City Walk, the walkway that will connect Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory. 

