The section of N.C. 127 between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will be closed this weekend.
The section will close at 6 p.m. on Friday and the road will reopen at 6 a.m. on Monday, according to a release from the city of Hickory.
This weekend's closing is one of a series of closures that have been put in place to allow for construction on the pedestrian bridge over N.C. 127.
The walking and biking bridge will be part of the City Walk, the walkway that will connect Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.