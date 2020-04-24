The section of N.C. 127 between First Avenue NE and First Avenue SE will be closed during the day on Saturday for ongoing construction.

That portion of the road will be closed from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday.

Closing a section of the road will allow for work on the bridge, which is part of the City Walk that will connect Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory. 

The City Walk is part of the $40 million bond program voted on by residents in 2014. 

