Part of Main Avenue to close for City Walk construction

The section of Main Avenue NW between Third and Fourth streets will be closed Thursday and Friday for construction on the City Walk, according to a release from the city of Hickory.

The parking lot at Lowes Foods City Park will remain accessible from First Avenue NW.

The City Walk is one of the primary projects funded through the $40 million bond program approved by voters in 2014.

It will consist of a walking and biking path connecting Lenoir-Rhyne University and downtown Hickory.

