The section of Center Street between Main Avenue NW and First Avenue SE is closed due to construction related to the City Walk.
The closure began on Wednesday and the road is expected to remain closed through the end of Friday, according to a release from the city of Hickory.
City Walk is one of the major projects funded through the bond referendum passed by residents in 2014. The walking and biking trail will stretch from Lenoir-Rhyne University to downtown Hickory.
