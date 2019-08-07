HICKORY — Catawba Valley Parkinson’s Support Group will have a lunch get-together at 1:30 p.m. Sunday at Captain’s Galley at 1261 16th St. NE, Hickory.
For more information, call William McLaughlin, support group leader, at 215-510-3711.
