For Rachel Vojtash, school is how she can afford to keep her family afloat.
It’s the only way she can find time to do her job cleaning houses. Now that schools are closed, Vojtash is facing weeks of potentially being unable to work unless she can find free care for her children.
The schools closing is especially troublesome for her oldest son, Damien, who is 8, autistic and nonverbal. “I rely on school mostly for him because I can’t afford to hire someone capable of watching him,” Vojtash said.
Vojtash is one of the hundreds of families facing unknowns in the weeks ahead and each family is facing different obstacles. Gov. Roy Cooper closed schools until March 27 because of COVID-19 but that could be extended if the spread of the coronavirus continues.
Some students are getting their school assignments online while others are getting paper packets. Both options leave parents with the task of scheduling school time for their children and figuring out how to make it work.
Silvia Smith is still not sure what the next few weeks are going to look like with her two daughters at home. Her oldest, Michaela, is in sixth grade at Northview Middle School. Her classes are online but Smith said she’s gotten little guidance on how distance learning, testing and grading will work.
She plans to set aside class time for her children but worries the online classes will be tough for her daughter. “I’ve noticed the problem with online classes is that there are way too many distractions on the computer and at home for the children to fully stay focused,” Smith said.
Smith plans to make the weeks out of school a learning experience for her daughters, the youngest of whom, Lily, is 4, she said. That means taking trips outside, using online educational programs and finding creative ways to have fun, she said.
Lily is already using the time for messy science experiments, Smith said. Michaela started online classes this week. She started slow but is settling in, Smith said.
Other parents are balancing work while their children are home, like Amanda Rhea. She works at a community college and her husband is a nurse. For now, her oldest, an elementary school student, is being taken care of by family. Her youngest is in day care, but she worries the state will close child care facilities soon.
“If our day care facility shuts down, I will have to use my personal leave to be home with my children,” Rhea said. “While I don’t mind because it’s my responsibility to take care of them, it does make it tough. Not everyone has that option.”
Rhea said she feels fortunate to be able to take time off if needed, which is her plan if her child’s day care is closed.
Vojtash is feeling more pressure. Some of her cleaning clients are canceling appointments leaving her more time at home with her sons, Malakai and Damien, but without income.
Her autistic son is still without the professional support he got at Jenkins Elementary School. His occupational, physical and speech therapists saw him at school, so Vojtash is left wondering what to do. “I’m assuming they won’t see him outside of school since no one has reached out,” she said. “So I guess I have to do all that with him myself, too.”
Vojtash doesn’t have internet — it’s a bill she can’t afford to pay. Instead, she has to pick up paper lesson packets from her sons’ schools. She wasn’t able to make it to Jenkins to pick up a packet during the allotted time, she said.
“So I’m just supposed to work with him on whatever I feel like at home, I guess,” she said.
Despite her circumstances, Vojtash still worries about how the school closings will affect other children, especially those with developmental disabilities who don’t get support at all outside of school.
“Some children aren’t as fortunate,” she said. “Their parents know nothing about autism and use school as a dumping ground for their kids so that they don’t have to deal with them. Those kids will especially be very lost during this time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.