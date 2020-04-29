Emergency personnel from across Catawba County lined up their vehicles, blew their sirens and circled hospitals in a Parade of Lights to show their appreciation to the nurses, doctors, and hospital employees during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kenneth Huffman, president of the Catawba County Firefighters Association, said emergency workers wanted to remind those working in the hospitals that firefighters, police officers and EMS support and thank them for standing on the front lines in a pandemic.
“They (medical personnel) take the patients in and see them through till they leave the hospital,” Huffman said.
Two parades were held. On Monday, emergency workers provided a siren serenade for Catawba Valley Medical Center employees around 7 p.m. The parade of flashing lights was timed for when hospital workers change shifts. A similar scene transpired Tuesday at Frye Regional Medical Center in Hickory.
Huffman said every emergency service in Catawba County participated in either one or both of the parades including Hickory Fire, Newton Fire, Hickory Police, Catawba County Sheriff’s Office, Maiden Police, Catawba Police and Catawba County EMS.
There were 35 vehicles in each parade, Huffman said.
“It was a little emotional for everyone,” Huffman said. “People were standing on both sides of the street waving. It was awesome to see.”
Emergency workers are becoming experts on celebrations, also driving by homes to recognize birthdays for those unable to leave home due to the pandemic. “It’s to give them something special for their birthday,” Huffman said.
“Don’t be alarmed if you hear the sirens coming down your street,” Huffman said.
