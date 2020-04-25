Much of the discussion around economic stimulus has concerned efforts by federal and state governments.
Local governments are limited in what they can do but they do have some options.
So far, many local government leaders in Catawba County believe federal and state governments are better positioned to provide stimulus. They see their role as helping people and businesses make use of those resources.
Here’s a look at some of the things local governments can do and some of the things local governments in Catawba County are doing.
What options do local governments have?
Tyler Mulligan, a professor at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill School of Government, said local governments are allowed to offer emergency loans as a stopgap measure to help businesses that are either waiting for federal funding or cannot qualify for federal funding.
In a recent blog post and interview, Mulligan said loan programs must be structured correctly to comply with state laws.
Loan programs that charge a too-low rate of interest could violate state laws against giving gifts to private parties or competing with private business.
“It’s the distinction of offering a bridge loan with an appropriate interest rate that isn’t a subsidy to the business,” Mulligan said. “That’s OK.”
Mulligan said he’s aware of at least 20 local governments around the state that have set up loan programs.
Local governments looking for help setting up loan programs can turn to the nonprofit Community Development Financial Institutions set up across the state for assistance, Mulligan said.
The School of Government itself is also offering information to local governments interested in loan programs.
Christopher McLaughlin, another professor with the School of Government, said county and municipal governments can also provide aid to nonprofits provided those nonprofits are using the funds for approved activities.
“You can’t just hand out money because you want to hand out money,” McLaughlin said. “You have to tie it to an authorized use. Welfare programs are authorized uses so you want to make sure they are going to people who are in fact lower income, who can demonstrate need.”
What approach are local governments taking?
When asked about the possibility of emergency loans, several local leaders have indicated it’s not something they want to do.
Hickory City Manager Warren Wood said the federal government is the entity in the best position to offer stimulus.
“My message to city council has been: the federal government can do that because they can run a deficit,” Wood said. “We can’t run a deficit, well, at least not very long or we’ll run out of money.”
Catawba County Communications and Marketing Director Amy McCauley, Conover City Manager Donald Duncan and Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick all said the role of their respective governments is connecting businesses with state and federal resources.
Duncan said “a municipal loan program would only complicate the process of getting significant help.”
He also said the hit businesses are taking also affects the financial situation of local governments.
“It seems nice for everybody to think, ‘Hey what can we do to help businesses and nonprofits?’” Duncan said. “But every time a business gets hurt, the service provider to that business gets hurt as well.”
Conover is expecting revenue decreases of up to 20 percent in some cases, Duncan said.
Duncan said the city has found ways to help people out. He said the city worked with Case Farms and the Chamber of Catawba County to distribute excess chicken originally intended for restaurants at below-market rates.
Frick said businesses in Newton look for assistance in getting those resources can reach out to him at 828-695-4266 or africk@newtonnc.gov or to Shannon Johnson at 828-409-0854 or sjohnson@newtonnc.gov.
There’s also information available at www.newtonnc.gov/coronavirus/business.php.
