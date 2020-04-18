Christina Cassell cared for her grandparents until they passed. So when she thought about her 73-year-old neighbor living alone during the COVID-19 pandemic, she felt called to help again.
It started with asking her Hickory next-door-neighbor Marie Gourley if she needed anything from the store. That was so Gourley wouldn’t have to leave her house during the stay-at-home order, Cassell said.
“I was seeing all the stories on Facebook about how older people weren’t getting what they need because they couldn’t go out,” Cassell said. “So I started off asking if she needed anything.”
Gourley had simple needs — coffee creamer and cookies.
When Cassell returned with groceries in hand, Cassell asked what Gourley was having for dinner. Her answer, a banana sandwich or something out of a can, didn’t sit well with Cassell.
“I thought, ‘Well that’s not a way to be living,’” Cassell said. In response, Cassell brought Gourley some of her family’s hot meal. Then she did it again the next night. She did not stop. For the past few weeks, throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, Cassell has been making enough food for her family plus one: Gourley.
Each night she walks to Gourley’s house with a hot meal in a to-go container for Gourley and a sweet dessert on the side. The gesture is meaningful, Gourley said, and she’s been able to stay in her house for weeks.
“I’ve never had anyone be so good to me,” Gourley said. “I think it’s just fantastic.”
Gourley just moved to her house on 16th Street in Hickory in October. She has family in Taylorsville, but between their work, children at home and the stay-at-home order, they’re unable to visit frequently.
Instead, Gourley found a helping hand in caring neighbors. “I really love my neighbors, they are so sweet,” she said.
Cassell said the pandemic has brought her closer to her neighbor, an unexpected highlight of an otherwise scary time, she said. She’s out of work due to COVID-19, so spending her time cooking meals for Gourley and watching out for her in other ways gives meaning to her days.
“She’s become like part of the family,” Cassell said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.