For six years, Ben Sullivan and two other experienced chefs have been serving elegant, five-course meals at a pop-up restaurant they call The Underground Table.
The coronavirus pandemic put a wrench in those plans, as well as Sullivan’s work as a chef in Statesville. He’s furloughed for now, but he and fellow chefs Daniel Wheeler and Joey Mansueto are using the time to feed others with a community kitchen born out of The Underground Table.
“We saw a need for people who are struggling in this crazy pandemic,” Sullivan said. “We saw a time to give back to allow those people to not worry about food.”
The idea originally started to help people in the food service industry who are out of work because of rules put in place to slow the pandemic, including closing restaurant dining rooms, Sullivan said. “A lot of them, they live paycheck to paycheck and now they don’t get a paycheck,” Sullivan said.
But as the pandemic progressed, they saw a need in so many more people, they decided to open it to all.
Now, every Tuesday and Saturday, the trio and some volunteers are cooking meals at Northminster Presbyterian Church in Hickory. Meals feed four to six people. They’re asking for a $10-$15 donation for a meal but if someone can’t afford it, Sullivan will help. They've served 500 meals since the effort began in April, and Sullivan said the demand is growing.
“It’s more important that someone has hot food,” Sullivan said.
To get a meal, place a call to 828-324-6634 between Sunday and Tuesday at 1 p.m. to get a meal on Tuesday to pick up between 5-6:30 p.m. To get a meal on Saturday, call between Thursday and Saturday at 1 p.m. to pick up between 3-4:30 p.m.
They are also delivering meals to those who can’t get to the pick-up, Sullivan said. “To see the joy and the light of hope come back in someone’s face is why it’s so important,” Sullivan said.
They want to grow the community kitchen, so they’re seeking donations of money or food and volunteers to help, Sullivan said. Already, some stores have started donating food for the cause and friends have pitched in.
“It’s been an amazing outpouring,” Sullivan said. “It’s amazing to see everybody come out and just want to do anything they can. The community is there and it’s getting stronger.”
For more information, call 828-324-6634 or visit The Underground Table’s Facebook page or Ben Sullivan’s Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.