COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Jonathan Ornelas had four hits, while Ryan Anderson and Miguel Aparicio recorded three apiece as the Hickory Crawdads defeated the Columbia Fireflies 7-0 on Wednesday.
Ornelas doubled and singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one. Anderson doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.
Hickory (80-50, 39-25 second half) went up 3-0 in the fifth after Josh Jung hit a two-run double.
The Crawdads later added three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to put the game out of reach.
Hickory starter Cole Winn (4-3) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Daison Acosta (1-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.
The Fireflies (52-79, 28-37) were held scoreless for the 13th time this season, while the Crawdads' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.
With the win, Hickory improved to 12-6 against Columbia this season.
