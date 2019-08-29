Jonathan Ornelas

Crawdads’ Jonathan Ornelas (3) drives a single to the outfield in this file photo. Ornelas had four hits in Hickory's 7-0 win over Columbia on Wednesday.

 Ernie Masche/Record File Photo

COLUMBIA, S.C. -- Jonathan Ornelas had four hits, while Ryan Anderson and Miguel Aparicio recorded three apiece as the Hickory Crawdads defeated the Columbia Fireflies 7-0 on Wednesday.

Ornelas doubled and singled three times, driving in a run and also scoring one. Anderson doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Hickory (80-50, 39-25 second half) went up 3-0 in the fifth after Josh Jung hit a two-run double.

The Crawdads later added three runs in the eighth and one in the ninth to put the game out of reach.

Hickory starter Cole Winn (4-3) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over seven scoreless innings. Opposing starter Daison Acosta (1-4) took the loss in the South Atlantic League game after giving up three runs and six hits over 5 2/3 innings.

The Fireflies (52-79, 28-37) were held scoreless for the 13th time this season, while the Crawdads' staff recorded their ninth shutout of the year.

With the win, Hickory improved to 12-6 against Columbia this season.

