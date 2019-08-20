Here is a list of all the upcoming orientation dates and a few other events at Hickory Public Schools, Catawba County Schools and Newton-Conover City Schools:
Hickory Public Schools
Southwest Primary:
Back to School Bash is Aug. 22 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Food will be available for purchase and Southwest students eat free. Inflatables, games and resources for parents will also be featured.
Kindergarten Meet the Teacher night is on Aug. 29 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. and Open House will be Sept. 26 from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Jenkins Elementary:
Sneak Peek is Aug. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Longview Elementary:
Meet the Teacher is Aug. 22 from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Oakwood Elementary:
Sneak Peek is Aug. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Viewmont Elementary:
Meet the Teacher is Aug. 23. Pre-school through second-grade students will meet from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Third-grade to fifth-grade students will meet from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Open House is Sept.24 at 6 p.m.
Grandview Middle:
Open House is Aug. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Sixth-grade families meet in the auditorium at 4:30 p.m. followed by classroom visits. Seventh- and eighth-grade families meet in the auditorium at 5:30 p.m. followed by classroom visits.
Northview Middle:
Sneak Peek is Aug. 22. Seventh- and eighth-grade students will meet from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sixth-grade students will meet from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Open House is Sept. 17 at 6 p.m.
Hickory Career & Arts Magnet High School (HCAM):
Orientation and schedule pick-up is Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.
Open House and Curriculum Night is Sept. 17 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Hickory High School:
Freshman Orientation is Aug. 23 at 5 p.m. followed by a home football game against Statesville at 7:30 p.m.
PTA Open House and dinner will be held on Sept. 9. Dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. and Open House will begin at 6:15 p.m.
Catawba County Schools
Balls Creek Elementary:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Banoak Elementary:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Blackburn Elementary:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Catawba Elementary:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Claremont Elementary:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Clyde Campbell Elementary:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 5 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., 5:45 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Lyle Creek Elementary:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Maiden Elementary:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Mountain View Elementary:
Orientation is Aug. 23 from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. or 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Oxford Elementary:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Sherrills Ford Elementary:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 3:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m.
St. Stephens Elementary:
Sixth-grade orientation is Aug. 21 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Fourth- and fifth-grade Open House is Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Pre-school Orientation is Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
First-grade through third-grade Open House is Aug. 23 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Kindergarten Orientation is Aug. 28 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Snow Creek Elementary:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Startown Elementary:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Charles H. Tuttle Elementary:
Open House is Aug. 22. Kindergarten Open House will begin at 2 p.m.
First-grade through sixth-grade Open House will be from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Webb A Murray Elementary:
Orientation is today, Aug. 20, from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
H.M. Arndt Middle:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Jacobs Fork Middle:
Orientation is Aug. 21 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Maiden Middle:
Orientation is today, Aug. 20, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Mill Creek Middle:
Orientation is Aug. 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
River Bend Middle:
Orientation is Aug. 21 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Bandys High School:
Orientation for freshman and new students is Aug. 22 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Orientation for seniors is today, Aug. 20, from 8:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Orientation for juniors is Aug. 21 from 8:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Orientation for sophomores is Aug. 22 from 8:15 a.m. to 11:15 a.m.
Bunker Hill High School:
Freshman feast is Aug. 22 at 6 p.m. Doors open at 5:45 p.m.
Fred T. Foard High School:
Freshmen and new student orientation is Aug. 23 from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Maiden High School:
Freshmen and new student orientation is Aug. 22. Students whose last names fall between A through L will meet from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. Students whose last names fall between M through Z will meet from 4 p.m. - 5 p.m.
Open House for sophomores through seniors is Aug. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
St. Stephens High School:
Freshmen and new student orientation is Aug. 23 from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Meet and Greet is Sept. 24 from 3:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover City Schools
Conover School:
Open House is Aug. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
South Newton Elementary:
Open House is Aug. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
North Newton Elementary:
Open House is Aug. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Shuford Elementary:
Open House is Aug. 22 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Newton-Conover Middle:
Sixth-grade lunch is today, Aug. 20 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. This is a students-only event.
Sixth-grade parent orientation is today, Aug. 20 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Seventh- and eighth-grade open house is Aug. 21 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Discovery High:
New student orientation is today, Aug. 20 from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Newton-Conover High:
Open House is Sept. 17 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. where teachers and staff members will meet in classrooms with families and distribute three-week progress reports. Counselors and PTSA representatives will greet families. Also, an ACT Informational Meeting will be hosted for all parents and underclassmen students who would like to attend from 5:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. in the Newton-Conover High School Media Center.