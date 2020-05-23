The city of Hickory, in collaboration with David E. Looper & Co., raised an American flag to the highest tower overlooking the One North Center construction site across from City Hall.

The flag is meant to honor those who died in military service and is part of the Memorial Day celebration.

The flag is also intended as a display of gratitude for health care workers and other employees who are responding to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a city press release.

The One North Center development is a partnership between the city and the company One North Center LLC.

It will include 95 apartments, a two-level parking deck and 8,400 square feet of commercial space.

The city approved $3.5 million in public money to assist in the development of the project.

Construction began in October 2019 and is expected to be complete either late this year or early next year.

Recommended for you

Load comments