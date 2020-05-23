Weather Alert

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING... * WHAT...VISIBILITY ONE QUARTER MILE OR LESS IN AREAS OF DENSE FOG. * WHERE...MOST OF WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA AND UPSTATE SOUTH CAROLINA. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM EDT THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...HAZARDOUS DRIVING CONDITIONS DUE TO LOW VISIBILITY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF DRIVING, SLOW DOWN, USE YOUR LOW-BEAM HEADLIGHTS AND FOG LAMPS, AND LEAVE PLENTY OF DISTANCE AHEAD OF YOU. &&