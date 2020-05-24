One new case of COVID-19 was reported in Catawba County on Sunday, bringing the total to 149, according to the county Public Health website.
As of Sunday, 62 people have recovered and four are currently hospitalized. The county has also received 2,025 negative test results, according to the website. There have been three deaths.
Not all cases of COVID-19 are tested, so this does not represent the total number of people who have or had COVID-19 in the county, according to the website.
The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services reported a total of 23,222 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 587 individuals currently hospitalized across the state on Sunday.
